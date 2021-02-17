Conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh, 70, has died after his battle with lung cancer

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has passed away after his battle with lung cancer. Limbaugh was 70 years old. Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, announced his passing at the beginning of his nationally-syndicated radio program heard on hundreds of radio stations across the country. Rush announced his diagnosis back in Feb. 2020.

“It is with great sadness to inform you that Rush Limbaugh passed away today, February 17 after a long and brave battle with lung cancer,” said a statement from Premier Radio Networks, Limbaugh’s syndication partner. “In this time of sorrow, Rush’s voice will continue to be heard, providing comfort and continued insight to his legions of loyal fans.”

The Rush Limbaugh program has been a fixture on local radio for decades. His program aired every weekday on KVNU 610 AM/102.1 FM since 1996, for a few years on 1390 KLGN for a few years before that and for a brief time on 1340 KACH in the early ’90s. The Rush Limbaugh program began national syndication in 1988.

Premier Radio Networks has told affiliate radio stations across the country that clips of Limbaugh’s past shows will continue to be aired. “(Limbaugh’s) producers will be able to pull segments that are relevant for each day’s news cycle and allow us to feature the best of Rush for the full three hours of the program.”

Guest hosts will continue to appear during the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. time slot to guide Rush’s audio from one topic to another. How he will be replaced will be announced in upcoming weeks.