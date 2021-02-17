Despite career night from Queta, Alston Jr. leads Boise St. over Utah St. 79-70

Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boise State Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

BOISE, Idaho — Neemias Queta scored a career-high 32 points and had 10 rebounds for the Aggies (14-6, 11-3), but it wasn’t enough for USU as they lost to Boise State 79-70. Derrick Alston Jr. had 26 points as Boise State stretched its home winning streak to 10 games.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 12 points for Boise State (17-4, 13-3 Mountain West Conference). Mladen Armus added seven rebounds.

Marco Anthony scored 11 points for USU and Justin Bean had 10 points. The Aggies were without starting point guard Rollie Worster. After the game USU head coach Craig Smith said Worster has been battling a lower leg injury for some time and will be reevaluated before USU and Boise State square off again Friday night.