July 9, 1922 – February 16, 2021 (age 98)

Lila Florence Henry Lee passed away in her sleep February 16, 2021, at her home in Hyrum, Utah, at the age of 98.

She was born July 9, 1922, in Salt Lake City, Utah the third child of Harold Lowery and Lillie Olive Brown Henry. Her siblings (all deceased) are Claas (Beulah), Beth (Alfred) Burton, and Marjorie (Leon) Black.

Lila attended schools in Salt Lake City, Utah graduating from South High School in 1939 and then completed a B.A. degree in Primary Education in 1943 from the University of Utah. That same day, she married Garth Loraine Lee in the Salt Lake Temple. She taught Kindergarten and First Grade in Salt Lake City for 2 years while Garth continued his college studies.

Garth and Lila moved to Toronto, Canada, with their first two children, where Garth finished his doctoral studies in chemistry. After living in Boulder, Colorado, for 5 years where Garth had his first teaching position at the University of Colorado, they moved with their growing family of 6 children to Cache Valley, where they finally put down roots.

Lila and Garth raised their family together until Garth unexpectedly passed away in 1984. They had 10 children: Harold (Laura), West Jordan, Utah; Milton (Susan), Pleasant Grove, Utah; Wayne (Isabel), Pleasant Grove, Utah; Laurence (Jacque), Elk Ridge, Utah; Claudia (Brent) Johnson, Cedar Hills, Utah; Vivian (Philip) Schrimp, Sacramento, California; Florence (deceased); Brenda (Wesley) Pound, Elwood, Utah; Edgar (Patricia), Highland, Utah; and Stephen (Kayla), North Logan, Utah. She has a rapidly expanding posterity, currently with 35 grandchildren, 90 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Lila was a foster mother of 7 teenagers: Lester Sandoval, Elmo Sandoval (deceased), Hobson Sandoval, Eloi Royball (deceased), Jackson Lee, Jo Buck Velarde, and Olinda Pino (deceased), who she always considered part of her family.

Lila was also the primary caregiver for her mother for 8 years after her mother had a debilitating stroke. All of her sons and two foster sons (Lester and Hobson Sandoval) served proselyting missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and all of her children (except Florence, who passed away soon after birth) earned college degrees, were married in the temple, and remained committed to church and family ideals, thus fulfilling what she considered to be her most important life-long focus.

Lila loved living in Hyrum (66 years) in the large “purple” brick home on south Center Street near the Hyrum Reservoir. She was adamant about never leaving that home. While raising a large family and being a steadying support to her husband, she served in a variety of church positions including Primary President, Relief Society President, and Stake Family History Data Extraction worker. The service she enjoyed most was with children. She was involved in the Scouting program for more than 50 years, mostly in the Eleven-Year-Old and Cub Scouting programs. She enjoyed working directly with the boys in weekly Scout meetings and at Scout Day Camps, teaching all aspects of scouting. She also taught nature subjects at Ward and Stake Young Women Camps. In addition to working directly with the children, she served several years as a member of the Cache Valley and Trapper Trails BSA Councils. For her service in Scouting, she received the Silver Beaver Award and the National Scouting 50-Year Service Award. All of her sons excelled in scouting, mainly due to her strong encouragement, and all of her children have served as Den Leaders, Cubmasters, and/or Scoutmasters.

Lila was adventurous and loved to travel and see new things. She collected many dolls from around the world. She loved doing things with her children and grandchildren, and they loved activities with her. She loved art and learning about it. She loved all kinds of handicrafts, including wood and soapstone carving, painting, doll making, sewing, crocheting, and weaving. She was particularly skillful in hardanger embroidery. She kept a large garden and a small orchard. She enjoyed the outdoors and all of nature, with particular interest in birds and wild flowers. For many years at Christmas time, she would snatch one of her sons, and together, dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, visit shut-ins and widows and hand out Christmas goodies. She loved people, and was always quietly serving and uplifting others.

The family would like to thank Jill Reusser, Primrose Homecare and Hospice, and other caregivers, including family, whose exceptional care helped Lila to realize her wish to remain in her home. Also recognized are the service of friends and neighbors and the prayers of many in Lila’s behalf.

A private funeral service will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Hyrum Utah Stake Center.

