UDOH continues to offer free rapid testing sites in Cache Valley this week

The state health department is not letting up as it continues to offer free rapid antigen testing at many locations statewide and in Cache Valley.

Testing is available at Ridgeline High School at 180 N. 300 W. in Millville (a drive-thru testing opportunity) on Friday, February 19th and Saturday, February 20th —12 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Also, there is a National Guard mobile test team site on campus at Utah State University at the East Stadium parking lot at the USU football stadium, accessible from 1000 N. and E. Stadium Drive on Saturday, February 20th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the rolling seven-day average number of positive tests is currently 950 a day. The average percentage of people testing positive with COVID-19 — known as the “people over people” test — is 13.7% and the average number of people testing positive is 6.4 percent.

Tuesday’s Utah Department of Health (UDOH) report lists 4,015 people tested for coronavirus since Monday and with 591 positives that means the 24-hour positivity rate was 14.7 percent.

There were two deaths included in the Monday report of statistics from the UDOH and that brings the total COVID-19 fatalities in Utah to 1,796.

The Bear River Health Department Tuesday reported 29 new positive cases in the district with 19,353 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Total patient hospitalizations in the district now number 754: 528 in Cache County, 220 in Box Elder County and six in Rich County. There have been 18,523 patients termed “recovered” among the 19,353 total positive cases.

During the 11 months of the pandemic Cache County has had 14,485 positive cases, Box Elder County 4,730 cases and Rich County 123 cases.

In the 24 hours since Sunday, 7,952 more vaccines were administered leaving the total vaccinations in Utah at 532,985.

Hospitalizations for those with COVID-19 numbered 272 Tuesday (two fewer than Monday) with 106 in intensive care units. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,239.

UDOH reported Tuesday 2,129,525 people have been tested and there have been 362,347 positive cases. Total tests in Utah to date: 3,611,107.

The latest report from Idaho shows 167,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,806 deaths in the state with 1,056 positive tests in Franklin County, 339 cases in Bear Lake County 318 in Oneida County.