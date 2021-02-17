Woman suspected of storage shed burglary requests preliminary hearing

Booking photo for Tenielle Mae Jorgensen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 28-year-old Wellsville woman suspected of burglarizing a storage shed last summer. Tenielle M. Jorgensen and Brady Young were originally arrested in August.

Jorgensen participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference. She was previously charged with two counts of burglary and possession of a controlled substance, all third-degree felonies; along with two counts of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, all class B misdemeanors.

Public defender Diane Pitcher told the court, they had worked out a plea deal with prosecutors. However, after meeting to discuss the conditions Tuesday, Jorgensen had a change of heart and backed out of the agreement.

Pitcher asked for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present their evidence in the two cases and a judge will determine whether or not to bind Jorgensen over for trial. The hearing was scheduled for March 24.

On Aug. 27, Logan City police officers were called to a storage shed near 800 W. 200 S. on report of two people allegedly breaking into one of the units. When they arrived on scene, they were surprised to find Young and Jorgensen still there, parked inside a vehicle.

Officers questioned the suspects and later took them into custody.

Jorgensen was later released after posting $5,000 bail. She was arrested again and charged with several drug possession offences in December.

Court records show, Young previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty one count of burglary, a third-degree felony. The 39-year-old Paradise man was later sentenced to 153 days in jail and three years probation.

Jorgensen remains out of jail. She could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com