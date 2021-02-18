Our dear mother, Anna Beth Tims Summers, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, due to complications of age.

Mom was born to Ervin J. Tims and Virginia (Johnson) Tims on October 12, 1930 in Tooele, Utah. Mom was the oldest of four children. Born at the height of the Great Depression, much of the family’s life was spent on the road, as her dad was constantly looking for work. By the time the family settled in Hooper, Utah in 1943, they had moved 49 times.

It was in Hooper that mom thrived in school and where she forged friendships that endured for more than seven decades. Mom graduated from Weber High School in 1948. She was a loyal Warrior all the way. She excelled in drama, art and won numerous awards for her penmanship which at the time of her passing was just as beautiful as it was then.

During her senior year while walking along a dirt road in Hooper, she met her future husband, Lynn S. Summers, a very loyal Davis Dart. Daddy wrote in her high school yearbook, “Anna Beth, you are one nice girl. I’m hoping to see a lot of you this summer, what do you think—No or Yes?” Needless to say they were married November 4, 1949 in Hooper, Utah. In 2002 they were sealed in the Ogden Temple.

Their first home was on 23rd street in Ogden, then later moved to Roy. After Dad died in 2005 mom moved to Harrisville. At the time of her death mom was living in Willard, Utah with her daughter Beth Ann and son-in-law Rodger.

In addition to being a wonderful, caring mom, she also worked outside the home holding a number of positions including working with young women at the Girls Reform School, making pies at the Bon Marche and as sheet metal worker at Hill Air Force Base. Mom was an excellent cook, she loved fishing, bowling and golf. Most notably she was a mother to many.

Mom is survived by daughters: Shelly James (Cindy Ranii) of Santa Cruz, California, Beth Ann Smith (Rodger), Willard, Utah, sons: Mark Summers, Ogden,Utah and James Summers (Joy) of Tucson, Arizona, sisters: Billie Merle Nielsen, Virginia Taylor, and brother, Jay Tims, eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lynn.

Our family would like to thank the hospice staff who provided such loving and special care through mom’s transition. And a very special appreciation and thank you to our sister, Beth Ann, and her husband Rodger, who, for the past 15 years have been mom’s number #1 support.

Forever in our hearts Mom. Thank you for all you’ve done to make our lives rich with love, compassion, acceptance and forgiveness.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Roy City Cemetery, 5200 South 2300 West, Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held from 11:00 – 11:30am prior to graveside services at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of mom’s life will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.