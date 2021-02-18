March 15, 1996 – February 14, 2021 (age 24)

Bennett J. Pella was born March 15, 1996 in Logan, Utah and passed away on February 14, 2021 with his mom by his side. His parents J. Brian Pella and Susanne Bennett Hansen had eagerly awaited the gift of this baby for many years.

Bennett grew up in Logan and Smithfield and many other areas of Utah throughout his teenage and adult life. Bennett had a zest for life. He was adventurous, mischievous and courageous to name but a few of his many traits as a child.

During his childhood he loved music, sports and hanging out with friends, and Bennett always had lots of friends. He played little league football and basketball for years and his greatest desire in football was to not be an X head (a distinction given to the bigger athletes) so he could carry the ball. He finally got the chance one day when they lined him up as a tight end, and he got the ball and rumbled for 20 yards! There was such an eruption of celebration from team mates and parents alike. It made him so happy.

Bennett faced many challenges during his short life and he met them with courage and determination. He graduated from High School a year early and received an academic scholarship from Utah State University.

He was always so driven to accomplish his goals. Among many of the exceptional traits that Bennett had, his amazing heart was always at the forefront. He cared deeply about the people in his life. If he could help someone in any way he would find a way to do it.

We want to thank all of the amazing family and friends that have given us so much love and support during this immensely sad time. We want to give a special thank you to the Logan Regional Hospital Emergency department and the numerous specialists that worked so hard to save Bennett’s life.

Services will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. Viewing will be held from 10:30 – 11:30am with funeral services to follow at 12:00 noon.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Pella