June 3, 1928 – February 6, 2021 (age 92)

The brightest star in our lives has gone dim. Our matriarch, Darlene Ruth Popejoy Ebeling, beheld her first Sunrise July 3, 1928 in Marion, Iowa. Her final Sunset was February 6, 2021.

On February 13, 1948 she became the bride of Robert Vernon Ebeling, for 65 years. Together they raised 5 children; Kathleen Ann Ebeling, Leslie Jane Ebeling Serna, Verle Lee Ebeling, Judy Lynn Ebeling Kirwan and Terrie Sue Ebeling Johnston.

Darlene had an infectious zest for life and had a spunky personality. First and foremost, she loved and served our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her faith was steadfast and unwavering. She was a lifelong member of The Brigham City Main Street Church.

She was completely devoted to her family. Her nonjudgmental and optimistic outlook was apparent to all that had the privilege of meeting or knowing this remarkable woman.

Darlene was blessed with the ability to always look for the best in everything and everyone. Her love, kindness, forgiving nature and positive attitude were admired by all that met her. Her behavior and actions are her endearing quality.

She had the spirit of a curious traveler. Darlene’s accomplishments were many. In everything she did, she did with joy. She was an accomplished musician, perfecting and teaching the Viola.

She was also a creative seamstress and an accomplished photographer, of which there are at least a billion photos to verify this.

Along with her husband, Bob, she shared a deep respect, hands on experience and wonder of our planet. Darlene and Bob volunteered years of physical and financial support to the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge. Together they explored our beautiful Nation and other continents’ always leaving the place they visited better than they found it.

In 1995 Darlene and Bob went scuba diving and a rip tide pulled her away from Bob, causing her to be lost in the Sea of Cortez. Left floating and bobbing out in the middle of the ocean alone, she had faith that Bob would rescue her with God’s help, and he indeed rescued the love of his life. The following day she wanted to try her hand at parasailing but Bob would not hear of it! When Darlene was 88 years old she jumped tandem out of a perfectly good airplane and left her for wanting more of the same.

Darlene has left behind 3 daughters, 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews as well as her 2 brothers, Lee and Dale Popejoy.

Those waiting to celebrate and embrace her into the Kingdom of God are husband Robert “Bob” Ebeling, son Verle Ebeling, daughter Kathleen Ebeling, and grandson’s Lance Serna and Partick Parcells.

The family is and always will be grateful to grandchildren, Aaron and Ivy Lippard for loving, caring and protecting her for the final 6 months of her life. Their devotion was stellar.

Our final earthly good bye to this amazing and unforgettable woman will be held at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South in Brigham City, Utah. The viewing will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 5:00 – 7:00pm and the service is on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 3:00pm.

Graveside service will be held at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Darlene was loved by all. Her lifelong and well lived. Somehow out of her deepest personal tragedies she maintained a positive outlook on life and refused to become a victim. She was truly an inspiration. Her spirit will always live on through her stories and memories. God’s Speed Mom we’ll see you on the other side.

