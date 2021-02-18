More Utahns eligible for vaccine; another coronavirus death reported in Northern Utah Thursday

Another northern Utah resident was among the seven newly-reported coronavirus deaths Thursday. A Cache County woman, between the ages of 65-84, was a long-term care facility resident at the time of her death. She is the 74th victim in the district and the 33rd from Cache County. There have been 41 coronavirus deaths in Box Elder County.

With the seven new fatalities, 1,813 Utahns have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox told the state’s media that Utah’s case counts, percent positivity and hospitalizations are all decreasing.

“They’re still high, but much, much lower than than our peaks of December and early-January, and trending in the right direction,” Gov. Cox said. “In fact, our numbers look a lot more like they looked in September which is good news, but we would rather they look like they did in March and April.”

At the same time, the Governor announced that Utah’s adults 65 and older are eligible immediately to receive the vaccine. That age group had previously been scheduled for March 1.

“Some counties have more doses available than others right now,” Gov. Cox added, “so we encourage your patience. There will be some counties where it is harder to get an appointment right now than others.”

He said the state has now vaccinated 62 percent of the state’s 70 and older population.

The state announced a new total of 563,608 vaccines after 12,540 vaccines were administered since Wednesday.

There were 60 new positive cases Thursday in the Bear River Health District and the caseload the last 11 months in northern Utah is now 19,464.

There were 1,151 new positive cases reported by the state Thursday and with 8,121 tested, the 24-hour positivity rate is 14.2 percent.

As of Thursday, 2,144,709 have been tested in Utah while there have been 3,652,448 total tests administered.

There are 258 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the outbreak began, 14,343 have been hospitalized in Utah.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 168,353 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,817 COVID deaths in Idaho with 1,058 positive tests in Franklin County, 340 positives in Bear Lake County and in 318 in Oneida County.