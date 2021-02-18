Registration for 2021-22 Kindergarten underway

File photo by Sarah Pflug from Burst

NORTH LOGAN – The Cache County School District has begun the process of enrolling children for next year’s kindergarten classes. If parents have a child who will be five years old before September 1, 2021 (or have a family member or neighbor who has a child turning five before September 1, 2021) and will be attending school in Cache County School District, it is time to begin the process of registering that child for kindergarten.

The bulk of the registration process will take place online. For details and how to register, visit the Cache County School District website. Instructions, requirements and contact information are also further explained there. The district is wanting to have the entire process completed by the end of February, if at all possible.

According to the district, once the online process is complete, you will need to gather the required documents and plan to take them to the school your child will be attending on March 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or on March 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The district asks that parents begin the online registration process early so that the online portion is completed before coming to the school with the required documents.

Parents or guardians with any questions may contact the school where the child will be attending kindergarten.

Flyer with additional details for Kindergarten registration in the Cache County School District: 2021_Kindergarten_Registration

In the Logan City School District, preschool and kindergarten registration is coming up soon but has not yet been officially announced.

Preschool will be four days a week for 2 1/2 hours. There are AM and PM sessions. This year preschool is Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Preschools will be located at Adams, Bridger, Ellis, Woodruff, and the Early Childhood Center. Preschoolers in the Hillcrest and Wilson boundaries will go to the ECC. Locations for next year may change based on enrollment.

Currently, if the student lives within the LCSD boundaries, there is no fee to attend.