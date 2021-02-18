April 4, 1927 – February 16, 2021 (age 93)

Virgil Harold Lindstrom, age 93 and life long resident of Lewisville, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at his home.

Virgil was born April 4, 1927 in Saint Leon, Idaho to John Mauritz Lindstrom and Eleanor Haroldsen Lindstrom. He was raised on the family farm in Lewisville; attended Lewisville Grade School, graduated from Midway High School, then continued his education at BYU Provo, in Utah.

On November 6, 1951, he married Joyce Leah Evans in the Idaho Falls Temple; they were blessed with 4 daughters and 3 sons.

In addition to farming, he shuttled cars for Avis and drove truck for various farmers in the area.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served a full time mission in Sweden, was a Ward Clerk for 2 Bishops, Executive Secretary and High Priest. Later in life he served a mission with his wife, Joyce in Hawaii clearing ground and planting bananas. He also served on the Soil Conservation Commission.

Virgil enjoyed being outdoors; water skiing, teaching others to water ski, boating, fishing, camping, scuba diving, snow skiing and camping. He loved to play, travel and fly his paraglider.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Leah Lindstrom of Lewisville, Idaho; daughters, Joni (Kent) Harris of Tremonton, Utah; Cecelia (Jeff) Ellis of Queen Creek, Arizona; Janae (David) Chapman of Plain City, Utah; sons, John Nils (Loraine) Lindstrom of Glendora, California; Kurt (Julene) Lindstrom of Enumclaw, Washington; Todd (Kerri) Lindstrom of Rigby, Idaho; sisters, Inga Dabell of Grant, Idaho; Marjorie Anderson of Inkom, Idaho; 26 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Morgan Lindstrom; sisters, Alice Shumaker, Evelyn Lindstrom; son-in-law, Tom Brown and his daughter, Launa Lindstrom.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Lewisville Chapel, 474 North 3450 East, Lewisville, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 9:30 – 10:30am, prior to services, also at the church.

Interment will be in the Lewisville Cemetery.

