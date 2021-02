March 17, 1985 – February 14, 2021 (age 35)

Zachary William Jenson, 35, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Full obituary coming soon.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:00 noon. Those who would like to live stream the service may do so by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.