Moore lands leadership roles on House subcommittees

U.S. Rep Blake Moore has been named to leadership roles on the House Natural Resources subcommittees on Oversight and Investigations and on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House Natural Resources Committee has announced subcommittee assignments for its members in the 117th Congress, including freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Blake Moore from Utah’s 1st Congressional District.

According to the office of Committee Ranking Member Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Arkansas, Moore will serve as a vice ranking member on the panel’s subcommittees on Oversight and Investigations and National Parks, Forests and Public Lands.

Moore greeted those leadership assignments by saying that it was “an honor” to accept his new roles on those subcommittees.

“On Oversight and Investigations,” he said, “I look forward to using this leadership opportunity to hold federal agencies accountable as we work across the aisle for more effective management of our lands and resources nationwide.

“It is imperative that we conduct proper oversight of the (Biden) administration’s policies regarding our natural resources. I will advocate for the interests of the 1st District and Utah as we demand transparency and efficiency.”

The House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations serves as a congressional watchdog over federal agencies, programs and policies within the Natural Resources Committee’s jurisdiction.

Those federal agencies include the departments of the Interior, Energy, Agriculture and Commerce.

Republicans on the subcommittee have announced goals of exposing waste, fraud and abuse as well as reforming policies to ensure transparent, efficient and effective use of taxpayer dollars.

“Likewise, I am looking forward to working with my colleagues on the National Parks, Forests and Public Lands Subcommittee to promote sound policies of conservation, access and economic development for the nation’s federally owned lands,” Moore explained. “These issues are particularly important to Utah, which is home to some of the richest and most valuable resources in the country.

“Utahns know our lands can be managed better and I am ready to work on their behalf to make that a reality.”

The subcommittee on federal lands is responsible for all matters related to the National Park System, U.S. Forests, public lands and national monuments.

Moore is joining Republicans on the subcommittee who have pledged to expand and protect opportunities for all Americans to enjoy public lands by ensuring they are available for recreational opportunities and economic development.

Their announced goal is to ensure that national resources are wisely used to provide for American families today while leaving federal lands in even better shape for future generations.