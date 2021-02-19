Nomination period open to recognize top teachers in the Cache County School District

NORTH LOGAN – The Cache Education Foundation is asking parents and students to nominate teachers who they believe go above and beyond the normal call of an educator. Teachers in the Cache County School District can be nominated for what is called a Hats Off Award.

“These awards are sponsored by local community members or business owners who support education and want to help us reward teachers,” says foundation director Teri Lewis.

It has been a particularly challenging year for teachers and students throughout the district, and Lewis says this long-running program provides an opportunity for the community to recognize those teachers who connect with their students and excel. The Hats Off award is a $500 personal check and is delivered by the business, or award sponsor, at an end-of-year school assembly in front of the entire studentbody and faculty of that teacher’s school.

Lewis says it’s easy to nominate a teacher in the Cache County School District for this award and nominations can be made up until Friday, March 5. They can be made on the foundation’s website, cefut.org, or through the Cache County School District website.

“We have extraordinary teachers in the Cache County School District,” she adds. “It’s always a pleasure to reward those teachers for their hard work and dedication to the success of the students. Those students become our future leaders. We appreciate the hard work and effort the teachers in the Cache County School District put forth.”

When putting a nomination together, Lewis says being as specific as possible makes a big difference. And she says there is only one stipulation on the $500 award when it is given to teachers.

“Most teachers use their own money to support their classrooms,” Lewis explains. “With this award, we require that they just spend it on themselves. We want to reward them personally, and this is one way we can do that.”

Teacher nominations for these awards are submitted by students, parents, community members, teachers, administrators, PTA, and school community councils, just not personal family members.

“We just couldn’t do it without the support of the whole community,” says Lewis.