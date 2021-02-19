February 27, 1936 – February 17, 2021 (age 84)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Patricia Renee Adamson Galbraith, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Ogden Regional Medical Center from natural causes.

She was born on February 27, 1936 in Logan, Utah, a daughter of Henry and Ruth Adamson. Patty graduated from North Cache High School in 1953.

She married her sweetheart, George Reed Galbraith on March 20, 1954 in Brigham City, Utah. He preceded her in death on February 17, 1994.

She loved being with her family and grandchildren. She also loved her little dog, Dolly and taking great care of her and loved watching the Food Network, Murder She Wrote and Judge Judy.

Surviving are two daughters, Debbie (Casey) Braden; Sherri (Mike) Roorda; 6 grandchildren, Tommy Johnston, Terry Johnston, Troy Whitaker, Tyler Harrison, Nichole Bagwell, and Matthew Abel; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ted Adamson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Reed, one son, Greg Galbraith, two brothers, Craig and Richard Adamson.

Patty was the best mom and always thought of others before herself.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Thursday from 11:30am – 12:30pm at the funeral chapel.

Please remember to wear your masks and social distancing.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.