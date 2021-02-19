A fire stone created by Justin Williams from Creative Stone Works in Logan.

HYDE PARK – Raw stone has been used for monuments, temples, benches and steps throughout time.

Justin Williams of Creative Stone Works has been turning stone into decorative art for homes for about a decade.

He jumped into the building business right out of high school and has never looked back. Those rocks in front yards that have water bubbling out of them are likely rocks from Williams’ collection.

“I’ve made a living building for most of my adult life,” Williams said. “Making lasting creations with my own two hands is deeply satisfying.”

Williams said his stone can function as a focal point or an accent in a home or business.

When the Dayton, Idaho native was young, he said he played with Tonka Trucks and he graduated into heavy equipment. Instead of playing with sand in a sand pile, he plays with rocks and big trucks.

Created Stone Works is located at 2750 North Main in North Logan and Williams specializes in large stone water features, fire rocks, benches, tables and more.

“We have rocks anywhere from 50 pounds to 30,000 pounds and some as tall as 16 feet,” he said. “Our stone comes from quarries in Utah, Idaho, Montana and even Wyoming.”

The stone pieces are selected, shaped, cut and drilled by hand. The stone is becoming more popular and, when the building picks up in the spring, Williams and his two employees will be busy.

“We wanted to do something different, something unique to change people’s curb appeal,” he said. “We have been doing it for about 10 years.”

His market is expanding. He has been doing rock work in Wyoming, Salt Lake City, St. George and Malad, Williams said.

“We sell to landscapers, contractors and individuals.”

He is also known for his rock lighting, custom mailboxes, rock signs and memorials, flagstone and splash pads for kids.

“My love for nature, paired with my passion for building makes working with stone a natural fit for me,” Williams said. “Stonework gives me creative license that other construction materials don’t.”

Williams said the stone fountains are a soothing addition to anyone’s home.

“We want everyone to have a little peace and serenity in their lives and have that stone feature that helps their blood settle,” he said. “People need to have a place to sit by or listen to and help calm themselves after a day’s work.”