Two more northern Utah residents added to coronavirus fatalities

Two more northern Utah residents were among the state’s 21 newly-reported coronavirus deaths Friday. A Cache County man, between the ages of 65-84, was a long-term care facility resident at the time of his death and a woman from Box Elder County, older than 85, was not hospitalized at the time of her death.

They are the 75th and 76th deaths in the district. There have been 34 coronavirus deaths in Cache County and 42 in Box Elder County.

With the 21 new fatalities statewide, 1,834 Utahns have lost their lives to COVID-19. All but two of today’s reported deaths occurred before Feb. 1, 2021. All 21 were over the age of 65.

The state announced a new total of 580,051 vaccines after 16,443 vaccines were administered since Thursday. That includes 188,985 Utahns who have received two doses.

There were 67 new positive cases Friday in the Bear River Health District and the caseload over the course of the pandemic is now 19,531; 18,757 of those have recovered from the illness.

There have been 761 hospitalizations in northern Utah over the course of the pandemic with 532 of those in Cache County, 222 in Box Elder County and seven in Rich County.

There were 857 new positive cases reported by the state Friday and with 6,535 tested, the 24-hour positivity rate is 13 percent.

In following the state’s original testing method, the positivity rate is 13.1 percent but it is 13.6 percent using the seven-day average.

As of Friday, 2,144,709 have been tested in Utah while there have been 3,670,444 total tests administered.

There are 255 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, three fewer than Thursday and with the current 103 patients in intensive care units that is two fewer than a day ago. Since the outbreak began, 14,382 have been hospitalized in Utah.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 168,639 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,826 COVID deaths in Idaho with 1,060 positive tests in Franklin County, 341 positives in Bear Lake County and in 324 in Oneida County.