Playoff pairings and final RPI rankings released for Region 11 basketball teams

LOGAN – The Ridgeline boys and the Logan girls secured region titles this week but neither are the highest Region 11 teams entering the playoffs. For the boys, the Sky View Bobcats retain their hold as the highest ranked team from Region 11 all year (ranked 5th practically the entire season), and for the girls Ridgeline stays in their position as well (finishing the season still ranked 3rd overall). It is important to note that the RPI rankings take into account the entirety of the season, not just region play.

Now all teams turn their attention to the post season. The top 11 seeds in both 4A boys and 4A girls receive a first-round bye and will not have their first games until Thursday. For everyone ranked 12 and lower, they play Tuesday night. The first two rounds are played at home sites of the higher seed, while the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals will be played at the Sevier Valley Center for both the 4A boys and girls in Richfield March 1st-3rd.

Boys Final RPI Rankings:

4A Region 11

#5 – Sky View (15-5, 8-2)

#7 – Ridgeline (14-8, 9-1)

#9 – Logan (14-6, 6-4)

#11 – Green Canyon (12-10, 5-5)

#15 – Bear River (9-12, 2-8)

#20 – Mountain Crest (2-18, 0-10)

5A Region 5

#28 – Box Elder (3-17, 2-8)

Boys Playoff Schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 23

#15 Bear River hosts #18 Ben Lomond (4-18) at 7 p.m. (game will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here.)

– Bear River previously hosted Ben Lomond on December 5th and won 57-43. If Bear River wins they will play at #2 Dixie (18-4).

#20 Mountain Crest at #13 Cedar Valley (11-7) at 7 p.m. (game will be broadcast on 107.7 and streaming online here.)

– Mountain Crest previously played at Cedar Valley on December 8th and lost 45-40. If Mountain Crest wins, they will play at #4 Desert Hills (18-4) on Friday.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

#28 Box Elder at #5 Mountain View (14-8)

Friday, Feb. 26

#5 Sky View vs the winner of #21 Ogden at #12 Stansbury at 7 p.m. (game will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM the FAN, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here.)

#7 Ridgeline vs #10 Uintah (12-7) at 7 p.m. (game will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here.)

#9 Logan at #8 Snow Canyon (15-7) at 7 p.m. (broadcast details will be announced at a later date due to a broadcast scheduling conflict with KVNU’s coverage of the Utah State Aggies).

#11 Green Canyon at #6 Cedar (15-6) at 7 p.m. (game will be broadcast on 100.9 FM and streaming online here.)

Girls Final RPI Rankings:

4A Region 11

#3 – Ridgeline (14-7, 7-3)

#4 – Green Canyon (15-5, 7-3)

#5 – Logan (14-5, 8-2)

#6 – Sky View (14-6, 6-4)

#13 – Bear River (6-16, 1-9)

#16 – Mountain Crest (6-15, 1-9)

5A Region 5

#17 – Box Elder (8-12, 3-7)

Girls Playoff Schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 23

#17 Box Elder at #16 Orem (9-13)

Wednesday, Feb. 24

#13 Bear River vs #20 Crimson Cliffs (2-18)

– If Bear River wins, they will play at #4 Green Canyon Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

#16 Mountain Crest vs #17 Ogden (8-12)

– If Mountain Crest wins, they will play #1 Pine View Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

#3 Ridgeline vs winner of #19 Stansbury at #14 Uintah at 7 p.m.

#4 Green Canyon vs winner of #13 Bear River vs #20 Crimson Cliffs at 7 p.m.

#5 Logan vs winner of #21 Ben Lomond at #12 Canyon View at 7 p.m.

#6 Sky View vs #11 Cedar Valley (10-10) at 7 p.m.