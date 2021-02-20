USU sponsors virtual workshop on building body image resilience

The Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP), in conjunction with USU Extension, sponsors the virtual workshop, “More than a Body: Building Body Image Resilience.”

The free event is held Thursday, February 25, from 6 to 7:15 p.m., and registration is required.

Twin sisters Lindsay and Lexie Kite, Ph.D.s, founders of the nonprofit “Beauty Redefined” and authors of the new book, More Than a Body – Your Body Is an Instrument, Not an Ornament , will discuss how the beauty-obsessed world perpetuates the idea that happiness, health and the ability to be loved depend on how a person looks.

“We are delighted and honored to have two of the top experts and thought leaders in the world educate us on this critical topic,” said Susan Madsen, UWLP director. “It will be an event that girls, young women, parents, educators and other influencers will find of great benefit.”

From media consumption to health and fitness to self-reflection and self-compassion, the women will share practical advice that goes beyond “body positivity” to help develop body image resilience. In the process, they will show how facing feelings of body shame or embarrassment can become a catalyst for personal growth.

To register, click here or visit usu.edu/uwlp/events/upcoming-events.