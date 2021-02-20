Utah State issues safety alert after multiple fondling cases reported

A wintery picture of Utah State University's Old Main, as shared on the university's Facebook page

LOGAN — Utah State University officials issued a safety alert Friday night after allegedly receiving several sexual assault reports on campus.

USU Police Chief Earl Morris said in a statement, “a number of fondling cases have been reported in the USU Logan campus community.”

He cautioned that nonconsensual fondling is a form of sexual assault and is prohibited by Utah law, as well as university policy, and can carry severe consequences. Perpetrators could face suspension, probation, or expulsion.

Morris didn’t elaborate on the number of cases reported to officers or if any arrests have been made. He also didn’t specify what areas of campus might be of specific concern.

University police also encouraged students to intervene if they witness inappropriate conduct, to understand consent, trust their instincts, know what resources are available, and not let fear keep them from getting help.

Morris’ statement said, “It is never possible to completely eliminate the risk of becoming the target of a crime, and a crime is never the fault of the victim. Everyone on campus has a responsibility to make our community safe.”

Anyone who has experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct, may report it at any time to USU’s Office of Equity or to law enforcement. Crimes that occur on campus may be reported directly to USU Police.

The USU Police Department have a specialized unit with a confidential SAAVI advocate and a dedicated law enforcement detective to respond to reported incidents of sexual misconduct.

