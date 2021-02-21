Fire destroys home in Nibley

Flames engulfing a home in Nibley, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 (Courtesy: Chelsie Winegar on Facebook)

NIBLEY — A family’s home is reportedly a complete loss after a fire swept through it Sunday afternoon. The blaze occurred just after 12:15 p.m. near 2825 S. 600 W. in Nibley.

Cache County Asst. Fire Chief Rod Kearl said that when fire fighters arrived on the scene, flames had fully engulfed the structure and were spreading throughout the attic. The fire was so intense, crews were unable to enter inside and had to try and extinguish it from outside.

Fire fighters report the family was home and inside when the fire started. The mother, father and two daughters were all able to safely exit without injury.

Since the home was deemed unsafe for firefighters to enter, it took several hours to extinguish the flames.

Kearl said investigators are in the process of trying to determine the exact cause of the fire and where it started. Initial evidence suggests it does not appear to be suspicious.

Fire fighters from Hyrum, Wellsville, Paradise, Logan, Mendon, Smithfield and other members of the Cache County Fire District all responded to the blaze. None of the crews were injured.

Kearl said the house was total loss.

