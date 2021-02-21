Fire destroys home in Nibley

Written by Will Feelright
February 21, 2021
Flames engulfing a home in Nibley, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 (Courtesy: Chelsie Winegar on Facebook)

NIBLEY — A family’s home is reportedly a complete loss after a fire swept through it Sunday afternoon. The blaze occurred just after 12:15 p.m. near 2825 S. 600 W. in Nibley.

The remains after a fire destroyed a home in Nibley, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 (Courtesy: Lauren Pace on Facebook)

Cache County Asst. Fire Chief Rod Kearl said that when fire fighters arrived on the scene, flames had fully engulfed the structure and were spreading throughout the attic. The fire was so intense, crews were unable to enter inside and had to try and extinguish it from outside.

Fire fighters report the family was home and inside when the fire started. The mother, father and two daughters were all able to safely exit without injury.

Since the home was deemed unsafe for firefighters to enter, it took several hours to extinguish the flames.

Kearl said investigators are in the process of trying to determine the exact cause of the fire and where it started. Initial evidence suggests it does not appear to be suspicious.

Fire fighters from Hyrum, Wellsville, Paradise, Logan, Mendon, Smithfield and other members of the Cache County Fire District all responded to the blaze. None of the crews were injured.

Kearl said the house was total loss.

will@cvradio.com

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.