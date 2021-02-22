2021 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Basketball Championships to be held without spectators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West Conference today announced the 2021 Air Force Reserve Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will be conducted without spectators.

After thorough consideration of all factors and alternatives, the Mountain West has determined it is unable to accommodate fans for the upcoming basketball tournament scheduled for March 7-13 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. While sensitive to the desire to allow family and friends of the student-athletes, as well as additional fans, the overriding factor became the health and well-being of the tournament participants. Given new information regarding variants of the coronavirus and the uncertainties involved, this is the most prudent course of action to mitigate risk to the most significant degree possible.

The Mountain West will restrict entry to the Thomas & Mack Center to participating teams, game officials, tournament staff, TV partners, limited credentialed media and other support personnel included on the team’s official pass list.

“The support of our fans has made the Mountain West Tournament one of the most thrilling events in college basketball on an annual basis,” said Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson. “The health and well-being of our student-athletes and coaches are of vital importance. We are best able to provide a clean and controlled environment by only permitting those directly involved with the tournament’s conduct into the facility. It is also essential to protect the opportunity for those teams who are successful in advancing to compete in the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships according to the protocols established for those events.”

The Mountain West Network will live stream every women’s game from the tournament beginning on Sunday, March 7. On Wednesday, March 10, the championship final will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The men’s first-round contests begin on Wednesday, March 10, and will be lived streamed on the Mountain West Network. CBS Sports Network will televise the quarterfinal and semifinals on Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12, while the men’s championship final will air on CBS on Saturday, March 13.