November 7, 1930 ~ February 18, 2021 (age 90)

Ardis Rae Updegraff Cushing Bitner, 90, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother returned home to her Heavenly Father after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on February 18, 2021.

She was born November 7, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the third child of Howard Ehmsen Updegraff and Almyra Evelyn Van Natta Updegraff.

Ardis graduated from South High School and LDS Business College. She worked for the State Board of Education Division of Rehabilitation for over 24 years.

Ardis married Kenneth Henry Cushing, her eternal companion, on August 21, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple. Ardis was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, contributing a lifetime of service. She loved and cherished being surrounded by her family.

She enjoyed serving others, baking, cross stitching, sewing, knitting, and making quilts.

She is survived by children: Penny (Brad) Vance, Glide, Oregon; Colleen (Mark) Magleby, Portland, Oregon; Wayne (SuZie) Cushing, Salt Lake City, Utah; Ron (Jeanne) Cushing, Cedar City, Utah; and Sharon (Scott) Moake, Mendon, Utah; 18 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.

Ken passed away on October 17, 1999. She married Blaine Bitner on November 3, 2001 which added to her joy with many more loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Blaine passed away June 25, 2009.

She was preceded in death by an infant great-grandson, Nathan Clark, both her husbands and her siblings, Evelyn Gail Jackson, James Howard Updegraff, and Olive Kathleen Trivett Featherstone.

The family wishes to thank the thoughtful, caring staff at Spring Gardens Holladay. We know our mother was well taken care of. We are grateful for the doctors and nurses and we especially thank Lacey, Mom’s hospice nurse for her kindness and attentive care.

Private family services will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 with a family gathering at 10:30am and a service at 11:00am at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions friends are encouraged to virtually attend services through Zoom, and may be viewed by clicking here. A recording of the service will also become available.

Interment will be at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 East 7800 South, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Larkin Mortuary.