Eldon William Hurst, 85, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away February 20, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

Eldon was born August 23, 1935, in Roosevelt, Utah, to Howard Joseph Hurst and Harriet Amelia Vernon Hurst. He grew up and attended schools in Vernal, Utah, and graduated from Bear River High School.

On May 14, 1954, he married Lucille Marie Robbins in the Logan Temple. Eldon and Lucille made their home in Utah, Washington, and Oregon, where Eldon worked as a self-employed baker. Lucille passed away on September 3, 2011.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed family time, attending the temple, ice cream and “The Walton’s.”

Eldon is survived by his children, Linda (Chris) Rafn, Paul (Donna) Hurst, Marla (Brian) Rains, David (Julie) Hurst, Lori Ann (Joseph) Arrington, Steven (Lisa) Hurst, LaNette (Dan) Dold, LaRae (Fred) Krey, LaNita (Sam) Esmond, Pamela (MacKenzie) Mickelsen, Daniel (Kara) Hurst, Randy (Jessica) Hurst, and Brian Hurst. Grandchildren: C.J., Mark, Eric, Michelle, Andy, and Stephanie Rafn; Stephanie, Bradley, Ryan, Shannon, Nathan, and Staci Hurst; Christina, Brandon, and Kevin Rains; Jeremy, Michael, Mitchell, Jason, and Brian Hurst; Rochelle, Clarissa, Krystal, Austin, Jocelyn, and Joseph Arrington; Justin, Brandon, Ashley, Alyssa, and Kelsey Hurst; Jacob, Amanda, Adam Emily, Jenell, Michael, and Morgan Dold; Alyssa and Tyler Krey; Zachary, Spencer, Wesley, and Preston Esmond; Amelia, Jessica, and Alicia Mickelsen; Gavin, Makayla, Grayson, and Madelyn Hurst; Elizabeth and Suzanna Hurst; 62 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother Melvin, and sister Virginia.

Services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, February 27, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10750 UT-38 in Deweyville, Utah, with Bishop Daryl Anderson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 – 1:45pm at the church prior to services.

Burial will be in the Deweyville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the church missionary fund.

