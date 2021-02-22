Federal investigation stalled against Logan man convicted of downloading child porn

Booking photo for Daniel G. Archibald (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — More criminal charges are still pending against a 44-year-old former Logan man convicted of downloading hundreds of videos and pictures of child pornography. Daniel G. Archibald has been under investigation ever since law enforcement agents learned that he was allegedly sexting with a minor. The case has been on hold though for months.

Attorneys for both sides participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. Archibald previously pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and one misdemeanor of distribution of an intimate image.

In February, Archibald was sentenced to serve one-year in jail and then be placed on 48-months probation. However, due to a reported open wound on his leg, he temporarily was allowed to move to Idaho and live with his parents while receiving medical care.

According to a probation violation report, Adult Probation and Parole received an allegation that Archibald had purchased a smart phone to contact people through social media. He was also sending inappropriate messages to a minor he met online.

During Monday’s hearing, defense attorney Scott Sanders asked for Archibald to be excused, explaining the defendant remains hospitalized. He reportedly is suffering with open sores on his legs that aren’t healing that medical staff have been unable to cure.

Sanders said federal charges are still pending. The investigation though has supposedly been stalled while FBI agents focus on the Chad and Lori Daybell case.

Sanders said Archibald is complying with probation terms while either being hospitalized or living with his parents. He asked for time while his client seeks more medical care and the investigation continues.

Judge Brandon Maynard said he would allow a continuance. He ordered Archibald to appear in court April 19 for a status update.

