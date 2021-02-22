Jimmy Walton Hill

Jimmy passed away peacefully on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021, in Montpelier, Idaho.

Jim was born in El Paso, Texas to Myles Standish Hill and Nina Eugenia Warnick.

He met his eternal companion, Helen Louise Tryon in 1946 and married her, June 3, 1950. They were later sealed in the Los Angeles Temple March 31, 1961.

Throughout his life, Jim loved working outdoors and with his hands. He had various occupations ie; showing prize winning Hereford cattle across the United States, working on many farms and ranches in California, Arizona, and Montana. He also worked for a company drilling for water, managed a trading post and gas station on the Hopi-Navajo reservations and ran a wrecker service on the reservation also.

Jim had a very strong work ethic which he passed on to his children; Nina (Lee) Nelson, Myles (Michelle) Hill, Jimmy (Allison), and Carrie Jane (Albert) Castro.

Jimmy is survived by his sister-in-law, Marj Hill, his four children, 22 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Helen, his parents Myles and Nina Hill, and his brother Myles Hill.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.