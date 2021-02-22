Lois Hansen Peterson Rogers, 86, passed away February 19, 2021 at the Franklin County Transitional Care Center in Preston, Idaho.

She was born February 5, 1935 in Weston, Idaho the daughter of James Reynolds Hansen and Julia Louise Bingelli.

She married LaVern Leonard Rogers on September 1, 2011 in the Logan Utah Temple.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved going to the temple. She enjoyed embroidery work and going for a ride to see the Bar J Wranglers.

She is survived by her husband, LaVern Rogers of Preston, Idaho; her daughter, Brenda Marie (Joseph) Wagner of Preston, Idaho; by 4 grandchildren, by 6 great-grandchildren; by a brother, Glade (Diane) Hansen of Centerville, Utah; by a step-son, Lee (Becky) Rogers of Wells, Nevada; and by a step-daughter, Vernett (Ed) Sidwell of Preston, Idaho. She was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Friday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the mortuary.

Interment will be in the Whitney Cemetery in Whitney, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.