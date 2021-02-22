Malin Mark Davis, 78, of Orem, Utah, passed away on February 14, 2021.

He was born in Preston, Idaho, on May 30, 1942, to Fredrick Mark and Ora Marie Davis. Malin graduated from Utah State University with a degree in Business and Social Science in 1964.

Malin was married to Deanna Lynn Jensen in 1966. He is survived by his children, Sherri Davis-King, Martie Davis, Jeff Davis, and Cameron Davis.

Malin was later married to, and is survived by, Patricia Ester Medina Harssiellt in 1999. She has 5 children; Glenny David, Tomas Della Rocca, Giannina Martinez, David Della Rocca and Luis Davis.

Malin was an avid sports fan, and played basketball, baseball, football, and track and field in high school and college. He was a musician, and played the saxophone, clarinet, guitar and had a beautiful singing voice.

A viewing will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street in Orem, Utah.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 27, 2021 with a viewing held from 10:00 – 10:30am prior to the services also at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary.

Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary.