Postpartum depression survivors speak out on common plight

Written by Associated Press
February 22, 2021
Evi Figgat, right, poses with daughter Elinor and son Oliver at their Eagle Mountain, Utah, home on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gov. Spencer Cox has declared February Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month. The Deseret News reports an analysis of state data shows more than 40% of Utah women with a recent live birth experienced depression or anxiety.

Nationally, research shows that about 1 in 8 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Utah’s first lady, Abby Cox, shared that she struggled after the birth of her third child, but it wasn’t until years later that she had the words to describe what she had gone through.

