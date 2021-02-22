Utah health department continues to offer free rapid antigen tests

COVID-19 antigen test

Utah continues to offer free rapid antigen testing sites throughout the state, including three locations in Cache Valley. Locations selected for testing this week in Cache County include:

Ridgeline High School, 180 N. 300 W. , Millville, Friday, 2/26 — 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (indoors) and Saturday, 2/27 — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (drive through).

Hyrum Senior Center, 695 E. Main St., Hyrum (drive through), Tuesday — 2/23 — 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing at UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites is limited to individuals age five and older: Utah State University, Logan (East Stadium lot of USU football stadium — accessible from 1000 N. and E. Stadium Dr.) Saturday, 2/27 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, should get tested at these free clinics. Even if you do not have symptoms you can get tested.

The Bear River Health Department Monday report listed a total of 17 new positive coronavirus cases with the total positives in the district during the pandemic at 19,633 (14,700 in Cache County, 4,787 in Box Elder County and 123 in Rich County).

Hospitalizations in the district for the last 11 months amount to 769 while 18,884 of the district’s 19,633 total cases are considered recovered.

There have been 76 coronavirus fatalities in northern Utah during the pandemic, 42 in Box Elder County and 34 in Cache County.

Utah’s coronavirus death toll increased to 1,853 with one new fatality reported Monday.

The state tested 2,892 people since Sunday and found 338 new positive cases.

The state’s total vaccinations reached 611,910 with the 4,353 vaccines administered since Sunday.

Anyone who scheduled an appointment for a vaccination clinic at the Cache County Events Center for Feb. 23 or 24 is reminded they should now go to the Bear River Health Department 655 E. 1300 N. instead, at their scheduled time.

The most recent Idaho COVID report indicates there are 169,180 confirmed cases. There have been 1,826 COVID deaths in Idaho with 1,063 positive tests in Franklin County, 344 positives in Bear Lake County and 327 in Oneida County.