Utah State gymnastics climb one spot to No. 22 in national rankings

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s gymnastics team is ranked No. 22 in the country in the Road to Nationals rankings, which were released Monday.

The Aggies climbed one spot in the poll after posting a road score of 195.975 last Friday night against Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference-rival Southern Utah.

All four teams in the MRGC are ranked in the top 25 this week. BYU remained at No. 11 for the third-straight week, while Southern Utah and Boise State both climbed one spot to No. 16 and No. 20, respectively.

Utah State also holds national rankings on one event. The Aggies are 19th on beam with a team average of 48.963. USU notched its highest score on the road against SUU with its 195.975, which included a 49.225 on beam, tied for the seventh-highest score in school history on the event.

Furthermore, the Aggies have scored 49 or better on beam in their last five meets, which is a school record.

Individually, senior Autumn DeHarde is first in the conference and 12th in the nation on beam with an average of 9.895.

Utah State remains on the road when the Aggies travel to Provo, Utah, to take on No. 11 BYU on Friday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m.

Fans can follow the Aggie gymnastics program at twitter.com/USUGymnastics, on Facebook at Utah State Gymnastics, and on Instagram at USUGymnastics. Fans can also follow the USU athletic program at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at UtahStateAthletics.