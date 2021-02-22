Vaccine clinics moving from Cache Events Center to Bear River Health District

brhd.org

LOGAN – Beginning Monday, Feb. 22 all COVID-19 vaccine clinics that were scheduled at the Cache County Events Center will move to the Bear River Health Department at 655 E. 1300 N. in Logan.

Anyone that scheduled an appointment for a clinic at the Events Center on Feb. 22, 23 or 24 should go to Bear River Health instead, at their scheduled time.

The Bear River Health Department weekend report listed a total of 85 new positive coronavirus cases for the two days with the total positives in the district during the pandemic at 19,616 (14,686 in Cache County, 4,594 in Box Elder County and 119 in Rich County).

Hospitalizations in the district for the last 11 months amount to 767 while 18,866 of the district’s 19,616 total cases are considered recovered.

As of Feb. 16, the Cache County School District website listed 36 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff and there were six active cases in the Logan City School District.

There have been 76 coronavirus fatalities in northern Utah during the pandemic, 42 in Box Elder County and 34 in Cache County.

With many of Utah’s metrics in decline after almost a year of the pandemic, officials are troubled that the state has one of the highest infection rates in the country. According to a New York Times analysis, Utah’s 11,417 infections per 100,000 people is fourth behind North and South Dakota and Rhode Island.

Utah’s coronavirus death toll increased to 1,852 with the 10 new fatalities reported Sunday.

The state’s total vaccinations reached 607,557 with the 9,124 vaccines administered since Saturday. Also, 205,388 Utahns had received two doses by Sunday.

Using Utah’s original way of figuring percentage of positive tests, it comes out to 12.8 percent which is lower than the seven-day average of 13.6 percent. Under the new method, all tests are counted, even repeat tests of the same person, so Sunday it is 6.7 percent and the seven-day average is 6.3 percent.

The most recent Idaho COVID report indicates there are 169,180 confirmed cases. There have been 1,826 COVID deaths in Idaho with 1,063 positive tests in Franklin County, 344 positives in Bear Lake County and 327 in Oneida County.