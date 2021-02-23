A 77th resident from Northern Utah succumbs to COVID-19

LOGAN – Utah’s coronavirus death toll increased by 12 Tuesday to a pandemic total of 1,865. One of those was a Cache County resident, a woman between the ages of 65-84 who was a long term care facility resident.

There have been 77 coronavirus fatalities in northern Utah during the pandemic, 42 in Box Elder County and 35 in Cache County.

The Bear River Health Department Tuesday report listed a total of 35 new positive coronavirus cases with the total positives in the district during the pandemic now at 19,668 (14,723 in Cache County, 4,799 in Box Elder County and 123 in Rich County.)

Under a new statewide health order, which was signed Monday and expires March 25, wearing masks will no longer be mandatory in counties with low COVID-19 transmission rates. Currently, five Utah counties are at a low transmission level: Daggett, Garfield, Piute, Rich and Wayne. Also, before the mask mandate ends, Utah’s allocation of vaccine must reach about four times what it is now.

Hospitalizations in northern Utah for the last 11 months amount to 773 while 18,945 of the district’s 19,668 total cases are considered recovered.

There were 11,966 more vaccinations administered statewide since Monday and the total of 623,876 vaccinations includes 213,278 Utahns who have received two doses.

The state tested 6,458 people since Monday and found 716 new positive cases. It is the 10th time in 11 days Utah reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID.

There are 239 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — two more than Monday — and 95 are in intensive care units. From the beginning of the pandemic 14,520 have been hospitalized in Utah with the coronavirus.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 779 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.3 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.2 percent.

The state reported Tuesday that 2,172,963 people have been tested and that total tests administered in Utah over the course of the pandemic are now 3,724,955.

The most recent Idaho COVID report indicates there are 169,584 confirmed cases. There have been 1,826 COVID deaths in Idaho with 1,065 positive tests in Franklin County, 346 positives in Bear Lake County and 327 in Oneida County.