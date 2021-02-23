Allen Jay Foss, 48, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 due to injuries sustained from an avalanche in Southeastern Idaho.

He was born July 11, 1972 in Logan, Utah to Susan Atwood and Frank Foss.

Allen was married to Jenny Mauchly on August 12, 2000.

Allen’s greatest love are his two daughters, Halle and McKynzie. His hobbies included traveling with his daughters, being outdoors, snowmobiling, riding his Harley, hunting, basketball, and staying physically fit.

He worked as a very skilled metal fabricator. He built and installed many church and temple steeples, and did work on countless beautiful homes. Allen was very social and loved spending time with his family and his many friends.

He is survived by his mother, Susan Foss, 2 sisters, Elizabeth (Brian) Jensen, Debra-Lee (Dave Jones) Foss, and 2 daughters, Halle Foss and Mckynzie Foss. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Foss

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00am at the Preston 8th Ward Chapel, 213 South 200 East, Preston, Idaho.

Services will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking here.

Viewings will be held in his honor on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and again prior to the funeral from 9:30 – 10:30am at the church.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.