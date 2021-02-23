March 12, 1941 – February 21, 2021 (age 79)



Bettilu Bailey Smith, 79. passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Bettilu was born on March 12, 1941, in Miami, Florida, to Betty Consuelo Rynning and William Leonard Bailey, the oldest of three children who were Bettilu, Marion and Lenny.

Bettilu loved to dance, and as a child learned ballet and tap. She would always mention how she loved singing and dancing to an old-fashioned record with Jimmy Durante!

She married the love of her life, Harry Hillman Smith, when she was only 16. Together, they had six children: Star, Sterling, Marion, Marlis, Joseph and Ryan. She and Harry were adventurous nomads, traveling with their six children across the United States and every province in Canada. They lived in almost every state, including Hawaii, and six times in Alaska. They spent time in the southwest desert prospecting and gold panning. Life was an adventure lived to the fullest.

On April 5, 1975, while living in Alaska, they joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; and on July 8, 1977, they were married and sealed as a family for time and all eternity in the Los Angeles Temple.

Bettilu always had a tender spot for her Norwegian grandfather, Oscar, and Cuban grandmother, Manuyela Rynning. She would always talk about how brilliant her grandfather was and the many languages he spoke, the amazing musician and photographer he was. She would mention how he was sent on an assignment as a photographer to Cuba where he met Manuela, married her, and took her to Miami, Florida. When Bettilu was 16, she had an opportunity to visit Cuba and spend time with her grandmother’s family.

Bettilu had a great love for each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved holding each little baby. They were her greatest joy in life.

On February 21, 2021, Bettilu returned home to reunite with her beloved husband, Harry Hillman Smith, her daughter, Marion Joyce Smith, and many other beloved family members.

She is survived by five of her six children: Star Smith Ghiaie, Harry Sterling Smith (Madelin), Marlis Colleen Smith Dobler (Rick), Joseph Hillman Smith, Clinton Ryan Smith (Erin), and her brother, Dr. Grover Leonard Bailey (Linda).

We would like to express our exceeding appreciation to the Malad Long-Term Care and all the care givers that loved and cared for our mother so graciously.

A family gathering will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 11:00 – 12:00 noon at the Horsley Funeral Home, located at 132 West 300 North, Malad City, Idaho.

A graveside service will be conducted at the Malad City Cemetery, Malad, Idaho at 12:00 noon.