April 12, 1950 – February 18, 2021 (age 70)

Dennese Martindale Snarr, 70, passed away peacefully at her home February 18, 2021.

She was born to Jeanette and Melvin Martindale on April 12, 1950 in Pocatello, Idaho.

Melvin worked for the railroad, so the family moved around a lot. That did not deter Dennese from making friends everywhere she went. She continued that throughout her life, helping anyone who needed a friend. She would ask anyone to lunch, take them a meal, a handmade blanket, or craft she made. She went where life took her. She filled her time with jobs that were focused on helping people and raising her family.

Dave and Dennese raised six amazing children: Christopher (Liz), Jeremy (Cheya), Angie (John), Ryan (Diane), Erik (Ashlee), Andrew (Shayla), and John K. Besides more than two dozen grandchildren and a handful of great-grandchildren, Dennese helped develop the lives of hundreds of teenagers over the span of 20+ years. These kids came to know her as Mom, Grandma, and Mother Goose, affectionately. Dennese was loved by everyone who came in contact with her and will never be forgotten through the service she rendered her entire life.

A viewing will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Richmond Stake Center, 135 West Main Street, Richmond, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00am at the Germania Building, 464 West Germania Avenue, Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 – 10:30am prior to the services.

Internment will be at Murray City Cemetery.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Stillwater Academy, 11175 South Redwood Road, South Jordan, UT 84095 Phone: 385-352-3371 or their favorite charity in Dennese’s name.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.