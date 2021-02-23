Helen Matilda Roper Cagle, 94, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden.

Helen was born August 1, 1926, in Gunnison, Utah to Jesse and Clara Roper. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Helen met her eternal companion, Jim Cagle, in 1945 while working at the Clearfield Naval Supply Depot where Jim was a naval photographer. He was assigned to create a “Pin-Up” calendar for the GI’s. Helen was Miss December 1945. After several failed attempts by Jim to get Helen to go out, she finally accepted. They fell in love and were married on June 28, 1946. They were later sealed in the Ogden Utah Temple.

Helen and Jim settled in Brigham City, Utah where they raised their family and worked side by side operating their own professional photography business for over 30 years. They spent several summers during their early marriage in Southern Utah on the Indian reservation photographing the people and the red rock country they loved so much.

Helen was very artistic and loved to paint and decorate. She was also a great seamstress, making all her daughter’s formals and wedding dresses. She also loved spending time outdoors, gardening, and especially golfing with her husband Jim. Her favorite time of year was Christmas where she loved to bake goodies to give to all of her friends and neighbors as well as spend time with her family.

Her greatest asset and gift to everyone who knew her was her love of serving others. She selflessly served her family, friends, and neighbors, literally to the very last day of her life.

Helen lost her sweetheart “Jimmy” who died in 2008 after 62 years of marriage.

She is survived by her children James Robert Cagle (Sherry), West Point, Utah; Jeffrey Brent Cagle (DeAnn), Plain City, Utah; Jill Kelly, Henderson, Nevada; Julie Coleman (Dal) Layton, Utah; Jennifer Price (Keith), St. George, Utah; 18 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband James H. Cagle, daughter Audree Anderson (Don) Chino, California; and two grandsons, Shawn Cook Coleman and Chris Cagle Brown.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Leavitt’s Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. Viewing from 12:00 noon – 1:45pm. Funeral Service 2:00 – 3:00pm.

Because of limited capacity due to COVID-19 protocols, please feel free to use the provided link below to view the funeral proceedings.

Interment at Leavitt’s Aultorest Memorial Park.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Leavitt’s Mortuary.