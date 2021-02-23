Jaida Lynne Fonnesbeck Brown, 33, of Plain City, Utah passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 15, 2021.

She was born June 27, 1987 in Ogden, Utah. Jaida was a loving and compassionate person who loved life. She had the most beautiful sparkling blue eyes that could light up your soul.

Most of all she loved and adored her children, they were her world, if you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into her children’s faces, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you. Jaida wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful life.

Jaida loved charity work and wanted to save the world. Even in death she wanted her body to be donated to science for research to save others. Due to COVID this was not able to happen. She was also very compassionate in supporting Law Enforcement. Her life dream was to be an Officer, but due to health reasons those dreams were not fulfilled. Since she couldn’t be an officer she dedicated her adult life to the F.O.P. (family of the police) she loved the work and the people she met through the program.

Our little warrior, as we called her, fought chronic illness and life-threatening issues for many years. Her greatest regret was not being able to get up and run and play with her kids. However, she taught her kids the true meaning of life… Love everyone no matter differences, Live Life to the Fullest, Be strong… Be a Warrior.

“Please be aware, I am trying my hardest all the time to push through the pain, the exhaustion and fatigue, the fog and dyscognition, the insomnia, the fear, the guilt, the judgement, and the relentlessness of it all…..All the time”. Jaida is now souring and singing with Heavenly Angels, pain free..

Jaida is survived by her daughter Dustie, son Rames, parents Paula and Ron Brown, grandmother Vicki Fonnesbeck, grandfather John Brown, sister Amy Porter (Adam), numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and friends, all that she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her Hero, Grandpa James Fonnesbeck, and her grandmother Karen Knight Brown.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Howell Church, 16035 North 17400 West, Howell, Utah. Viewing from 10:30 – 11:30am followed by a service at 12:00 noon.

The funeral service will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Burial services at Howell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers you can donate to Dustie and Rames’s future. Venmo: @Dustie-Rames-18

Special Thanks to everyone who was a part of Jaida’s life and who has been there for her and her family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.