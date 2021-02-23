Nominations begin to determine who truly is the Best of Northern Utah

Logan, Utah, USA - April 26, 2019: Evening view of storefronts along main street in the downtown business district. Denis Tangney, Jr. / Getty Images

LOGAN — The Logan Metro was just named the second best-performing small city in America. Long time residents, transplants and visitors to the area can certainly agree that Northern Utah is a very special place filled with amazing people and amazing businesses. But which businesses truly are the best? The search is now on for the finest restaurants, mechanics, realtors, builders and countless other categories of local businesses. Only an elite few will be crowned the “Best of Northern Utah.”

The time is now to nominate that business you think truly is the best at what they do. Nominations can be made starting today and continue through March 9th at BestofNorthernUtah.com. After all nominations are received, voting will begin on March 15th and visitors may cast one vote per category – with a total of 10 votes per day – and are invited to return every day to support their favorite local businesses. All qualified businesses that get nominated will be displayed for the public to vote on.

Best of Northern Utah is presented by Cache Valley Daily and the Cache Valley Media Group. They have partnered with title sponsor Thermo Fisher to bring even more visibility to this year’s contest. Thermo Fisher recently completed a 68,000 square foot expansion of their facility in Logan and has plans to add nearly 200 quality jobs to their already growing workforce.

Kent Frandsen, president and CEO of Cache Valley Media Group, said that this year’s contest celebrates local businesses that have endured, innovated and found new and better ways to serve their customers. Small businesses, in particular, play a critical role in the community, and 2020 presented extraordinary challenges for many.

“We are champions of small business and we recognize that so many people in our community are connected to small businesses in one way or another, whether it’s people we know that work for them or people who own them,” Frandsen said. “Our Shop Local initiatives connect perfectly with this opportunity to celebrate those businesses and people who have worked so hard to keep our economy strong and community safe.”

Best of Northern Utah is a fun way for the community to support their favorites from Preston to Paradise, from Garland to Garden City. This year’s contest has a greater purpose of celebrating the small businesses that rose to the challenges of 2020. Frandsen said he is thoroughly impressed by the ingenuity and resolve local business owners have shown as they improvise, repurpose and overcome obstacles to continue serving their customers.

“I think our business community has really stepped up and made the best of a tough year,” he added. “This is special because of what our small business community has gone through.”

The nomination and voting process for Best of Northern Utah is non-invasive (meaning it won’t ask for a lot of personal details) and will be transparent. The community can have confidence that their voice truly will be heard. Cache Valley Media Group has partnered with a third party provider – Elite Insights – to count and verify every business that gets nominated and every vote that gets cast. Whether you’re an owner, an employee, a customer or a fan, this is your opportunity to speak up and show your support.

Gold and silver award winners will be crowned in 10 consolidated categories:

Activities and Entertainment

Business and Services

Food and Beverage

General Services

Home and Garden

Lifestyle and Beauty

Medical

Schools

Shopping

Vehicles and Services

Within those main categories are numerous sub-categories. Winners will be published online, celebrated on 10 different radio stations and published in the Best of Northern Utah magazine on June 21st.

In addition to showcasing the winners, the magazine is designed and produced entirely by Cache Valley Media Group to serve as a guidebook for both locals and visitors seeking the very best that the area has to offer. The Cache Valley Media Group plans to publish 15,000 copies that will be distributed throughout the community.

Frandsen said this contest will celebrate what locals already know: Northern Utah is a fantastic place to live and work.

“We really feel like our community, particularly our business community, is hungry for a contest like this that is really done on the scale we have planned,” he said. “Combining our resources and reach of Cache Valley Daily, 10 great radio stations, and our impressive social media following, this will be the biggest and best contest of its kind that Northern Utah has ever seen.”

Resources

Best of Northern Utah 2021 | Facebook | Instagram | Website