Utah State men’s basketball adds games against Wyoming and Fresno State

Utah State's Neemias Queta (23) plays against UNLV in an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball has had two more games added to its regular season as announced by the Mountain West Conference on Tuesday. The Aggies are slated to host Wyoming on Thursday, March, 4, before closing out the regular season at Fresno State on Saturday, March 6. The games are part of those that were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

Fans will be able to watch both games live on Fox Sports 1 (Xfinity Ch. 265/HD691, DirecTV Ch. 219, DISH Ch. 150) with the contest against the Cowboys slated to tip at 7:30 p.m., and the game in Fresno against the Bulldogs starting at 9 p.m. (MT).

“After developing and vetting several models, a framework whereby each team plays every other team in the Conference at least once during the regular season was identified as the best mechanism to balance all the variables from a Conference-wide point of view,” the league said in a release. “Among those were potential NCAA tournament impacts, the overall competitive integrity of the league schedule, implications for the final regular-season standings and seeding for the Conference tournament, television contractual obligations, input from multiple league constituents and the cadence of the remaining schedule.”

“The Conference office was charged by the membership with determining the optimal plan for rescheduling games which had been postponed during the course of the regular season,” said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson. “This presented a very complex equation which included contemplating several variables, but this approach provides each institution the opportunity to control its own destiny over the final two weeks of the regular season and through the course of the Mountain West tournament.”

Rescheduled games, including dates, television and locations, are below:

Tuesday, March 2

Fresno State at Boise State (CBSSN) 5 p.m. MT

Wednesday, March 3

Nevada at San José State (Stadium) TBA

New Mexico at Colorado State (MWN) TBA

San Diego State at UNLV (CBSSN) 6 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 4

Wyoming at Utah State (FS1) 7:30 p.m. MT

Friday, March 5

Colorado State at Nevada (CBSSN) 6 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 6

Utah State at Fresno State (FS1) 8 p.m. PT

UNLV at Wyoming (CBSSN) 9 p.m. MT

Air Force is scheduled to complete its 20-game MW regular-season slate on Monday, March 1 and will be open the final week.

Six games from previously postponed series will not be rescheduled and considered canceled and declared “no contests”. Those games include New Mexico at Colorado State, Colorado State at Nevada, Nevada at San José State, San Diego State at UNLV, UNLV at Wyoming and Wyoming at Utah State.

The San Diego State at New Mexico series initially scheduled for Feb. 3 and 5 has been declared a “forfeit” by the Conference membership due to the circumstances involved. SDSU will be awarded two wins and New Mexico two losses for final regular-season standings and Conference tournament seeding purposes only. According to the NCAA, this does not change an institution’s official overall won-lost record.

Additional tip times will be announced once finalized by the Mountain West and both institutions.