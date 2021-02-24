14 coronavirus deaths in Utah Wednesday include a Box Elder County woman

File Photo by Matthew Henry from Burst

The 78th coronavirus death in northern Utah was included in Wednesday’s update from the Utah Department of Health. A Box Elder County woman, between 65-84, was not hospitalized at the time of death. She becomes the 43rd coronavirus fatality from Box Elder County, with 35 in Cache County.

Wednesday’s Bear River Health Department report listed a total of 52 new positive coronavirus cases with the total positives in the district during the pandemic now at 19,720 (14,760 in Cache County, 4,814 in Box Elder County and 123 in Rich County).

Hospitalizations in northern Utah for the last 11 months amount to 776 while 19,012 of the district’s 19,720 total cases are considered recovered.

Utah’s coronavirus death toll increased by 14 Wednesday to an 11-month total of 1,879.

There were 18,005 more vaccinations administered statewide since Tuesday and the total of 642,881 vaccinations includes 221,619 Utahns who have received two doses.

The state tested 7,631 people since Tuesday and found 812 new positive cases, a 24-hour positivity rate of 10.6 percent. It is the 11th time in 12 days Utah reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID.

There are 222 people now hospitalized with COVID-19 — 17 fewer than Tuesday — and 91 are in intensive care units. From the beginning of the pandemic 14,554 have been hospitalized in Utah with the coronavirus.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 768 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.1 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.1 percent.

The state reported Tuesday that 2,180,594 people have been tested and that total tests administered in Utah over the course of the pandemic are now 3,744,344.

The most recent Idaho COVID report indicates there are 169,866 confirmed cases. There have been 1,840 COVID deaths in Idaho with 1,069 positive tests in Franklin County, 346 positives in Bear Lake County and 327 in Oneida County.