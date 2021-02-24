Logan man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting hospital nurse while intoxicated

Booking photo for PJ A. Reiher (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 22-year-old Logan man has admitted to sexually assaulting a nurse and later breaking into a local business. PJ A. Reiher was arrested last summer and booked into the Cache County Jail, where he has been held without bail.

Reiher participated in virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to an amended charge of attempted forcible sex abuse, a third-degree felony. He previously admitted in a separate plea deal to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony.

On May 2, Reiher was admitted into the hospital for alcohol intoxication. As a nurse was trying to provide medical care, he repeatedly tried to touch her chest. He later tried to lick her before being arrested by law enforcement.

Reiher was booked into jail and released three weeks later on $2,170 bond.

Several months later on the evening of Aug. 29, Reiher broke into a tattoo shop. He attempted to steal a case full of jewelry and clothing. When confronted by the shop owner, he became combative, fleeing out the back of the business and residence.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Reiher spoke briefly through an interpreter, telling the court he was guilty.

Judge Brian Cannell accepted Reiher’s plea deal. He ordered him to remain in jail and be sentenced April 28 on both cases.

