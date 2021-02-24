Mustangs go cold in the second half in lone playoff appearance

Photo by Clint Allen

EAGLE MOUNTAIN – Cedar Valley had built a 10 point lead with just under four minutes left in the first half. Down 25-15, Oliver Nethercott fueled a 10-4 Mustang run by hitting three shots from outside to cut it to a 29-25 Aviators lead. However, Mountain Crest scored only nine more points the rest of the game and their season ended in Eagle Mountain with a 49-34 loss in the opening round of the 4A boys basketball playoffs.

After finding some offense in the second quarter, Mountain Crest could not sustain the momentum in the second half. The Mustangs had only nine points in the third quarter and went cold in the final period, despite Cedar Valley turning the ball over seven times in the 4th quarter. Nothing went down for the Mustangs as they were held scoreless in the final period.

Ty Christensen and Dallin Rupper tied for the game high 13 points each and Jackson Rose finished with 11, despite fouling out. Cedar Valley dominated the glass as Christensen finished with a double double. The Aviators struggled from long range, only making two on the night, but regularly got second and third possessions. Cedar Valley had a lot of luck gobbling up loose balls despite finishing with 15 turnovers, 11 in the second half.

Nethercott was the leading scorer for the Mustangs, finishing with nine and all of them in the second quarter. After scoring a career high 22 against Sky View, Nick Lefevre finished with only seven and starter Joseph Hunsaker didn’t score at all on the night. The Mustangs continued their struggles at the free throw line, 49% for the season, hitting only 4-10.

The Mustangs finish with only two wins of 21 games as coach Kevin Andersen dealt with senior injuries all season. Mark Davis, Tanner Bone and Caden Jones combined to miss 36 combined games, Davis got an honorary start on senior night but only played one offensive possession. Bone and Jones finished as the first and sixth leading scorer on the season, with Bone missing all of Region 11 and Jones missing the second half of region play.

Bear River beat Ben Lomond 56-36 to move on with Sky View, Ridgeline, Green Canyon and Logan to Friday’s second round. Sky View and Ridgeline will host their games while the other three are on the road.