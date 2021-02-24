April 17, 1923 – February 20, 2021 (age 97)

Nina Hillam Myers was born in Pocatello, Idaho on April 17, 1923. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97 on February 20, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Kathy, in Ammon, Idaho.

She was raised by loving parents, George Marvin and Laura May Lemmon Hillam in Marysville, Idaho. Nina was the eldest in the family. She was followed by five sisters: Grace Murdoch, Vonda Biorn, Lola Packer, Margaret Hansen, and Bernice Davidson who are all deceased, and one brother, Rulon Hillam of Blackfoot, Idaho.

Nina loved to go to school. She was especially good at memorization. At the age of 97 she could still recite poems that she had learned as a child. She memorized scriptures, Apostles names and birthdays, and the Presidents of the United States. Her mind was sharp to the end! She graduated from Ashton High School.

On May 27, 1941, she married her sweetheart, Glen Paul Myers, in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They enjoyed almost seventy years together before Glen’s passing in 2010.

They lived in the same home in Ashton for fifty years where they raised their seven children: Howard Paul Myers –deceased (Elaine) of Bagdad, Arizona; Rulon Brent Myers (Linda) of Meridian, Idaho; Marie Hadley (Doug) of Ammon, Idaho; Kathleen Sanders (Mark) of Ammon, Idaho; Joyce Bayles of Franklin, Idaho; Darla Romrell (Don) of Sugar City, Idaho; and Ronald Glen Myers (Lorraine) of Soda Springs, Idaho.

When the yard and garden became too much to care for in Ashton Glen and Nina moved to a condo in Idaho Falls to be near the Temple. They loved their neighbors and friends there.

Nina served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One of her favorites was in the Scouting program. She loved to take “her boys” on five-mile hikes. She, with her husband Glen, served in the Idaho Falls Temple for eleven years. They served missions together in Lisbon Portugal, Washington DC Temple, and the Family History Center in Idaho Falls.

Sewing was her great love and talent. She sewed most of her children’s clothes as well as many things for other people. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and enjoyed her association with those ladies.

Nina was preceded in death by her husband Glen Myers; son Howard Paul; sons-in-law: Hans Bayles and Dennis Jensen; her parents and five sisters. She leaves a posterity of 31 grandchildren and 93 great-grandchildren.

Her sweet cheerfulness, optimism, and love have touched the lives of many. Her motto’s were “Today I choose to be happy” and “I’ve got it to do. So, I’ll do it!”

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3935 East 49th South, Ammon, Idaho with Bishop Andrew Mangeris officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00pm, Friday, February 26, 2021, at the church and one hour prior to services.

Interment will be at the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton, Idaho.

