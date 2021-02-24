October 3, 1932 – February 21, 2021 (age 88)

Nola Delores Atwood Brandley was born October 3, 1932, in Raymond, Alberta, Canada. She passed away peacefully in her home in Ogden, Utah on February 21, 2021.

She was the daughter of Daniel Jesse Atwood and Helen Harding Atwood and had eight wonderful siblings: Jay, Larry, Dan, Layne, Harding, Karlee, Wren, and Jan. She loved them all and cherished their spouses and families. She always looked forward to hugs, conversation, and laughter at family reunions. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Jay, Larry, and Wren.

After knowing each other for a little more than fifteen months, Nola married the love of her life David Shelton Brandley on July 7, 1954, in the Cardston, Alberta Temple. She wrote that up to that point, “It was the most wonderful and beautiful day of my life.” Seven months earlier they went through that same temple together for Nola to receive her endowments. They were married for 66 years. Of life with David, she wrote:

If ever two were one, then surely we.

If ever man were loved by wife, then thee.

If ever wife was happy in a man,

Compare with me, ye women, if you can.

They were the parents of eleven sons and one (stillborn) daughter. From oldest to youngest they are: David R. (May), Stephen L. (RoseAnn), Myron J. (Tammie), Nola Shelton aka Shelly, Joel P. (Annette), B. Jason (Charlotte), Adam K., Aaron T. (Shari), Michael L. (Diana), John P. (Catherine), and D. Luke (Jessica). Mom and Dad also helped raise at least 3 more live-in boys who became brothers. They have 63 grandchildren and 101 great-grandchildren (and counting).

Nola was selfless, strong, kind, charitable, loving, smiley, diligent, and dedicated to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a mother to many children who lived outside her home. She will forever love them all deeply and personally.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in the Relief Society and Primary in ward and stake callings and as a visiting teacher. David and Nola served as missionaries for the LDS institute program where they served physically and mentally handicapped students. They loved patiently blessing the lives of those sweet spirits and cherished the blessings they received in return. She was ever true to her Father in Heaven and her Savior, Jesus Christ.

She held a teaching certificate and taught elementary school when she could. She has taught several family members including brothers, sons, and grandchildren.

The family spent many summers canning fruits and vegetables with Mom always taking the lead. She became a skilled barber and was an excellent cook. For several years she made homemade bread and scones on a weekly basis. The noodles in her chicken noodle soup were made from scratch. It was miraculous how, day-after-day, she would make enough dinner to fill up the whole family (and often friends) with seemingly nothing in the refrigerator. She made doing chores enjoyable by singing, talking, and laughing as we worked.

She spent many years lovingly caring for her neighbors Tressi Shanks, Emma Olsen, and her sweet mother Helen. Her hairdresser recently said: “For the last few weeks she couldn’t carry on a conversation so I asked if there was some music she liked and she said, Frank Sinatra. So we listened to Frank and she would try to sing along. It was a sweet memory I’m glad I get to share with her.”

She was well known for her contagious laughter, kindness, and unfaltering patience. She painted, sang, wrote, and loved to read.

The graveside service was held at the Mendon Cemetery in Mendon, Utah on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the LDS Stake Center that she and David attended together for more than 55 years: 480 East 700 South, Ogden, Utah.

