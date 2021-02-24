Preliminary hearing postponed for man charged with violent sexual assault near Bear Lake

Booking photo for John J. Sharkey (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — The preliminary hearing for a 43-year-old man accused of violently attacking a woman near Bear Lake has been postponed. John J. Sharkey was arrested last month and booked into the Cache County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Sharkey participated in a hearing Tuesday morning, in 1st District Court in Randolph. He was previously charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, both first-degree felonies; aggravated assault, aggravated sexual extortion and obstructing justice, all second-degree felonies; along with six other felonies and misdemeanors.

Court staff report, attorneys asked Judge Angela Fonnesbeck for more time to prepare for the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present their evidence in the case. The hearing was rescheduled for March 9.

According to an arrest report, on Jan. 26, Rich County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Garden City home around 6:30 a.m. after the alleged victim walked naked to a nearby business, reporting Sharkey had assaulted her and locked her out of a residence. The woman was treated for multiple injuries, including frostbite, and transferred to a Logan area hospital.

The alleged victim described how her boyfriend, Sharkey, held her captive for several hours while threatening to kill her and attempting to rape her. He also reportedly strangled her unconscious, and dumped liquid into her nose in a manner similar with waterboarding.

The woman also claimed how Sharkey broke eggs on her head and face, along with other humiliating acts. He allegedly videoed portions of the abuse with his cellphone and threatened to show it to other people.

Deputies responded to the home and found Sharkey allegedly hiding in the basement. He attempted to flee several times as law enforcement tried to subdue him with a taser unsuccessfully. They eventually wrestled him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs and shackles.

According to the report, as deputies were transferring Sharkey through Logan Canyon, he began bashing his head against the walls of the cage, causing the deputy to tase him again.

Sharkey had recently been released from prison in Colorado after serving 10 years for assault with a dangerous weapon. He could face up to life in prison if convicted on the new charges.

