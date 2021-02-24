Utah Jazz announce 2020-21 second half schedule

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) directs his team as he runs upcourt in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced today the second half of the team’s 2020-21 regular season schedule presented by University of Utah Health. The Jazz continue their 47th NBA campaign at Vivint Arena against the Houston Rockets on March 12 at 8 p.m. MT. After starting the second half of the season at home, the team begins a five-game road trip from March 14 to March 22.

Other games of note include a nationally televised game at Vivint Arena against Brooklyn on ESPN, taking place on March 24, another ESPN broadcast game at Phoenix on April 7, a three-game road trip with the Jazz taking on the Lakers twice on April 17 and April 19, wrapping up the road swing at Houston on April 21 and the team taking on the Denver Nuggets at home on May 7 on ESPN. The team wraps up the 2020-21 regular season at Sacramento on May 16.

The Jazz are currently scheduled to appear on national television 11 more times during the second half of the season including one TNT telecast (March 16), five ESPN games (March 24, April 7, April 17, April 19 and May 7) and five NBATV contests (March 14, March 18, April 16, May 5 and May 10). The complete broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

Utah’s month-by-month breakdown includes 13 total games in March (five home, eight road), 16 games in April (eight home, eight road), and nine games in May (six home, three road).

The second half of the Jazz schedule features eight back-to-back sets (four home/home, one home/road one road/road and two road/home). The longest homestand at Vivint Arena will span five games (April 8 – April 16 and May 1 – May 8). The Jazz’s longest road trip will be five games from March 14 – 22.

For more information and complete schedule, please visit utahjazz.com.

2020-21 UTAH JAZZ SCHEDULE – SECOND HALF

DATE OPPONENT TIME (MST) NAT’L TV

Fri, March 12 HOUSTON 8 p.m.

Sun, March 14 @ Golden State 2 p.m. NBATV

Tue, March 16 @ Boston 5:30 p.m. TNT

Thu, March 18 @ Washington 5 p.m. NBATV

Fri, March 19 @ Toronto 6 p.m.

Mon, March 22 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

Wed, March 24 BROOKLYN 8 p.m. ESPN

Fri, March 26 MEMPHIS 7 p.m.

Sat, March 27 MEMPHIS 7 p.m.

Mon, March 29 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.

Wed, March 31 @ Memphis 6 p.m.

Fri, April 2 CHICAGO 7 p.m.

Sat, April 3 ORLANDO 7 p.m.

Mon, April 5 @ Dallas 5 p.m.

Wed, April 7 @ Phoenix 7 p.m. ESPN

Thu, April 8 PORTLAND 8 p.m.

Sat, April 10 SACRAMENTO 7 p.m.

Mon, April 12 WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

Tue, April 13 OKLAHOMA CITY 7 p.m.

Fri, April 16 INDIANA 1 p.m. NBATV

Sat, April 17 @ L.A. Lakers 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Mon, April 19 @ L.A. Lakers 8 p.m. ESPN

Wed, April 21 @ Houston 6 p.m.

Sat, April 24 MINNESOTA 7 p.m.

Mon, April 26 @ Minnesota 6 p.m.

Wed, April 28 @ Sacramento 8 p.m.

Fri, April 30 @ Phoenix 7 p.m.

Sat, May 1 TORONTO 8 p.m.

Mon, May 3 SAN ANTONIO 8 p.m.

Wed, May 5 SAN ANTONIO 7 p.m. NBATV

Fri, May 7 DENVER 8 p.m. ESPN

Sat, May 8 HOUSTON 8 p.m.

Mon, May 10 @ Golden State 8 p.m. NBATV

Wed, May 12 PORTLAND 7 p.m.

Fri, May 14 @ Oklahoma City 6 p.m.

Sun, May 16 @ Sacramento TBD