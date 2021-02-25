Fred K. Nate, 77, passed away February 23, 2021 at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho with his wife by his side.

Fred was born April 26, 1943 in Montpelier, Idaho to Ferris K. Nate and Verona Williams Nate. He attended school in Montpelier graduating from Montpelier High School in 1961. All through high school he was active in sports. He played on the basketball, football, and track teams. He was on the basketball team that won the State Championship his senior year. He was a member of the Letterman’s club and served as secretary his senior year. Also his senior year he was chosen to reign over the Junior-Senior Ball as King with Kathleen Michealson as his Queen.

After high school Fred received a scholarship to play football at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. After leaving Snow College he attended Idaho State University where he received his certification as a welder.

He married Judith Etcheverry June 24, 1966. In 1969 they moved to Kent, Washington where he worked for Boeing and also worked at a facility that built railroad cars. Fred had a love for baseball. All during his years in Washington he traveled the Tri-State area playing in fast pitch baseball tournaments. Even after returning to Montpelier he continued playing in tournaments in Idaho and Wyoming. He was an avid Los Angeles Dodger fan. Fred and Judith later divorced.

Fred loved fly fishing and was very proficient at tying his own flies. Another of Fred’s many interests was trap shooting. He belonged to the Montpelier Sportsman Club where they traveled to other areas for shoots. He did all of his own shell re-loading. Fred was a coin collector. He had books of old coins. The story goes, when his kids were little they just saw them as money and would steal them and go to the Maverik. Fred was famous for his dutch oven chicken and it was always part of any friends or family gathering. Fred was on the Pine Creek Ski Patrol for 27 years and a member of the Caribou Cattlemen’s Association.

In August of 1998 he met Dianne Mills (former Dianne Dayton) who lived in Evanston, Wyoming. They had known each other since childhood and married on Halloween, 2000. Fred’s sister Linda said she was going to go on their honeymoon with them, and she did along with her husband Ed. They spent 11 days touring Italy, which Fred never stopped talking about. There were also other trips throughout Europe. In later years Fred’s favorite times were when he was hooked onto the R.V. heading down the road.

How do you describe Fred Nate. An honorable man whose word was as good as a contract. Whenever anyone was in need Fred was the first to call to ask what he could do to help expecting nothing in return. He had a compassion for animals, he was a jokester, a tease and he touched so many lives. He tried to sound tough, but anyone that knew him knew he was a marshmallow. He is the last of a dying breed, and a one of a kind.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his son Charlie, brother-in-law Ed Minhondo, and father-in-law, Forrest Dayton.

He is survived by his wife Dianne, son John, daughter Jacque (Jim) Kober, granddaughter Zoe, grandson Lucas, sister Linda Minhondo, mother-in-law Pauline Dayton, sister-in-law Shelly DiViesti.

There will be a visitation on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:45am and services at 12:00 noon at the Montpelier 1st ward church, 485 South 7th Street, Montpelier, Idaho.

Face masks and social distancing would be appreciated.

In Lieu of flowers it’s requested people donate to the Senior Center Home Delivery meal program or Animals need help in Fred’s memory.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.