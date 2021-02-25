High School basketball playoff scoreboard: Feb. 24, 2021

Written by Eric Frandsen
February 25, 2021

4A Girls Basketball 1st Round

#17 Ogden 54, #16 Mountain Crest 52 OT
– The Mountain Crest Mustang season is over, finishing with a record of 6-16.

#13 Bear River 54, #20 Crimson Cliffs 22
–  Bear River now advances to the 2nd round and will play at fellow Region 11 opponent #4 Green Canyon on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Bear River is 0-2 against Green Canyon this year, with losses of 17 and 14 points.

5A Boys Basketball 1st Round

#5 Mountain View 63, #28 Box Elder 47
–  The Box Elder Bees season is over, finishing with a record of 3-18.

