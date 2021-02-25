April 7, 1927 – February 22, 2021 (age 93)

After a very full and happy life, LaRue Dutson Wilcox, age 93, peacefully passed away of natural causes on Monday morning, February 22, 2021 in Ogden, Utah with her daughter by her side.

On April 7, 1927, LaRue was born to the proud parents of Eben Grant and Vanetta May Olson Dutson of Nibley, Utah. LaRue and her four sisters were raised on the family farm on Hollow Road in Nibley, Utah where at an early age, she learned the meaning of hard work and practical jokes.

Early in life, LaRue met and married her first husband, Boyd Swenson, who was also from Nibley. They had one wonderful son, Stanley Swenson, of whom they were very proud.

After divorcing, LaRue met and married her love, lifelong husband, and companion CM Hatch Wilcox of Logan, Utah. They were married for nearly 63 years before Hatch passed away in 2015.

Through their life together, they resided in California, Lewiston, Utah and Logan, Utah. LaRue and Hatch were a very handsome couple and many would comment on how fun it was to watch them dance together. They really knew how to cut a rug.

Hatch and LaRue raised their two children, Jean-Claude and Cindy, in a very happy and loving home. Throughout LaRue’s life, she worked as a beautician, real estate agent, and homemaker. She loved music, had the voice of an angel, and was always singing. Performing with the Northern Utah Choral Society was one of her favorite passions.

Later in life, she loved rides with her daughter where she would harmonize and play air guitar to the tunes of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. LaRue was always happy and so much fun to be around. Five weeks ago, even after a very bad fall, she was still cracking jokes and had us laughing uncontrollably.

LaRue also loved watching and cheering on the Jazz, golfing, hosting family and friends at Bear Lake, and spending time with her family. She was so looking forward to COVID lifting so she could go out to eat again with her family.

LaRue lived her final five years at Legacy House of Logan and then Legacy House of Ogden, Utah where she was given the loving care that she needed. For the past eight years, she was the proud cat-mom to her beloved fur babies Nova and Chatty. They brought her so much love and companionship especially through the past 11 months of quarantining due to COVID.

She is survived by her son, Jean-Claude Eben Wilcox (Kay) of Helotes, Texas; daughter, Cindy Wilcox of Ogden, Utah; son, Richard Wilcox of Logan, Utah; sisters RoseAnn Womack (Brent) of Nibley, Utah and Gayla Hovey (Arlan) of Millville, Utah; sister-in law, Cleoria Hancock of Pocatello, Idaho; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eben and Vanetta Dutson; husband, C.M. Hatch Wilcox; son, Stanley Swenson and Stan’s wife, Trudy Olson Swenson; daughter, Julona “Judy’ Fackrell and Judy’s husband, Lee Fackrell; daughter-in-law, Linda Wilcox; sisters Elaine McQuarrie and Renee’ Kohler; grandson, Eric Swenson; and great-grandson, Jeremy Swenson.

As a family, we are grateful for the loving care that our mom received at Legacy House Assisted Living Center. LaRue considered everyone there part of her family. A very special thank you to Alisha, RN and Tammy of Inspiration Hospice, who provided such exceptional medical care and loving support and kindness for mom and our family for the last 11 months of mom’s life. We will never forget your kind, comforting, and loving ways of helping us through mom’s final months here on earth.

A celebration of life and memorial services will be held in Lewiston and Millville this summer when family and friends can once again gather together. God be with us all, Mom, until we meet again.